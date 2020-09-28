The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 25 Sep 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 23.6481 £ 20.9529 Estimated MTD return 1.34 % 1.33 % Estimated YTD return 3.27 % 1.53 % Estimated ITD return 136.48 % 109.53 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -28.11 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.41 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A