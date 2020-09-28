Construction contract in Latvia (Orkla wafer and biscuits production plant)

The works include construction of a new wafer and biscuits production plant building together with external communication networks and territory infrastructure.

SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with SIA Orkla Biscuit Production for the construction of new Orkla wafer and biscuits production plant in Ādaži, Latvia.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 32 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in January 2022.

SIA Merks ( merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.



