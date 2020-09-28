Construction contract in Latvia (Orkla wafer and biscuits production plant)
SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with SIA Orkla Biscuit Production for the construction of new Orkla wafer and biscuits production plant in Ādaži, Latvia.
The works include construction of a new wafer and biscuits production plant building together with external communication networks and territory infrastructure.
The value of the contract is approximately EUR 32 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in January 2022.
SIA Merks (merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and
residential construction.
Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.
