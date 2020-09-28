 

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

28 September 2020   

Alliance Trust PLC 

  

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES   

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 25 September 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 30,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 791.7682p per share.   

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 322,627,681.     

The above figure (322,627,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.   

Enquiries:     

Alliance Trust PLC   

Telephone: 01382 938320 



