Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements With Immobilière 3F, the Leading Player in Social Housing, and GCC

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a pilot contract for the use of its low-carbon cement with Immobilière 3F and GCC..

The leading player in social housing in France, managing 265,000 homes and businesses which delivered 6,200 homes in 2019, has today signed, alongside longstanding Hoffmann Green partner GCC, a pilot contract to experiment the use of low-carbon cements within the framework of the construction of 85 social housing units in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt, on the northern edge of the Paris suburbs. The goal of this operation is to construct buildings with a low carbon footprint in order to reduce the carbon footprint of the site’s construction.

Hoffmann Green low-carbon cement for an 85-unit social housing project in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt (95)

Immobilière 3F and Group GCC are firmly committed to the ecological transition and to experimenting with new solutions enabling their activities’ carbon footprint to be reduced. Both companies put energy and carbon efficiency at the heart of their construction actions with ambitious specifications that anticipate environmental standards.

The GCC group, one of the top 10 construction sector players in France, which develops efficient low-carbon buildings and which will be in charge of the construction of the homes, recommended that Immobilière 3F uses Hoffmann Green’s cement on its Saint-Leu-la-Forêt site. Hoffmann’s low-carbon cement will thus be used for the concrete sheets, floor slabs, posts, beams and stairs for more than 1,600 m3.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say:The signing of this contract yet again strengthens the value of our low-carbon cements. We are delighted to further extend our relationship with GCC that, step by step, is making our cement a genuine alternative to traditional cement. The trust put in us by the 3F group, French leader in social housing, represents another milestone in the roll-out of our solutions and substantiates unprecedented acknowledgment of our industrial history. We look forward to following the start of the construction work in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt from next month”.

