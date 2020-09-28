 

HOYLU AB HOYLU ADDS WORKSPACE VOTING AND TIMER FEATURES

Stockholm, Sweden, September 28, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today the immediate addition of two powerful new features to Hoylu workspaces for all users. Voting and Timer are available now to all registered users of Hoylu, and expand functionality for new and existing workspaces.

Available as part of every workspace, users can now place votes using emojis, icons and symbols on notes and tasks. This functionality enhances project planning, retrospectives, brainstorming and task management by offering engaging user participation that can help guide workplace decisions. Voting objects are fully flexible and quickly tallies items for ease of use by project managers or workspace owners.

The timer functionality allows synchronization of tasks and projects by allowing users to add a flexible timer to any workspace that counts down to a deadline for all users. Timers persist outside of active use, making it easy for short or long-term assignments to be made, or simply to timebox a specific task for efficient work.

“Our customers have been enthusiastic to move their normal processes into Hoylu workspaces and have given us feedback on what would make their jobs even more productive. Adding voting and a timer to augment their work was a natural fit and we are excited to bring this functionality to them.” said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Hoylu is available as a native PC, Mac and Teams client and is also available through any supported browser.

To view a guided video tutorial of this new functionality, visit the Hoylu Video Channel or click on this link:

TIMER
https://vimeo.com/461564179

VOTING
https://vimeo.com/461565353

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 28, 2020 at 08:45am CEST.


