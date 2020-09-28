The Journal of Medical Virology has peer reviewed, approved and published the results of Enzymatica's in vitro study on SARS-CoV-2

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20 Enzymatica announced the preliminary results from the in vitro study, showing that the mouth spray ColdZyme deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the study, which also includes the common cold virus HCoV-229E, have now been published in the Journal of Medical Virology in the article "Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-229E in vitro by a medical device mouth spray".

The conclusion of the study is that the mouth spray ColdZyme can inactivate the respiratory coronaviruses SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-229E in vitro, by 98.3% and 99.9% respectively. Although the in vitro results presented cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, the study indicates that ColdZyme might offer a protective barrier against SARS-CoV-2 and a decreased risk of COVID-19 transmission.