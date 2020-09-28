 

The Journal of Medical Virology has peer reviewed, approved and published the results of Enzymatica's in vitro study on SARS-CoV-2

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 08:51  |  78   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20 Enzymatica announced the preliminary results from the in vitro study, showing that the mouth spray ColdZyme deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the study, which also includes the common cold virus HCoV-229E, have now been published in the Journal of Medical Virology in the article "Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-229E in vitro by a medical device mouth spray".

The conclusion of the study is that the mouth spray ColdZyme can inactivate the respiratory coronaviruses SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-229E in vitro, by 98.3% and 99.9% respectively. Although the in vitro results presented cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, the study indicates that ColdZyme might offer a protective barrier against SARS-CoV-2 and a decreased risk of COVID-19 transmission.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jmv.26554

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | E-mail: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Communication manager Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica ABh

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in 15 countries on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46 46-286 31 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/the-journal-of-medical-virology-has-peer-reviewed--approved-and-published-the-results-of-enzymatica-,c3203735

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3203735/1311400.pdf

Release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease