 

Mexus gives an update on its Santa Elena mine and Mabel property

CABORCA, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) gave an update on activities at its Santa Elena project in Caborca, MX. The company continues to work Vein 2 including mining and preparation for blasting and hauling mineralized material to the crushing site. Vein 2 is beginning to show an association to a N-S thrust faulting structure as well. Further mining, drilling, and sampling will uncover the attitude, size and grade of the new structure but impressive 2 to 7 g/t gold grades are being obtained from quartz vein mineralized material and 0.5 to 0.6 g/t from the shear zone material. Selected Vein 2 mineralized material will have to be processed with the ball mill and gravity circuit.

Mining at the Julio South “Split Area” continues where the major quartz vein apparently separates from the “Julio Thrust Fault”. This created a significant gold bearing structure with low angle and measuring 10 to 15 meters wide. Grades up to 14 g/t gold are common in the quartz structure and 0.4 to 1.0 g/t gold in the shear zone. The Mexus 3 area is also being gridded for prompt drilling and blasting which has shown a low angle-thrust and shear zone with consistent 0.6 g/t to 1.2 g/t gold grades. This area also contains a high grade steeply dipping quartz vein where mineralized material will be treated separately in the ball mill circuit. In the opinion of Mexus’s chief geologist, Cesar Lemas, the quartz vein structures at the Santa Elena project can be estimated to have near surface production potential of about 3.6 million tons of more than 1.0 g/t gold.   Thrust fault shear zone potential can be estimated about 5 million tons per structure and grades of 0.6 g/t gold that can be measured now and possibly several of these parallel structures will emerge as exploration continues.

Mexus’ ball mill gravity recovery system is nearing completion and is expected to be operational by October 15th. This system will add value to the already existing heap leach gold recovery process. The company will continue to review all options at both the Santa Elena project and the company’s Mabel property.

The Mabel property, located in northern Mexico, continues to be a sought after project due to its geographical location and historical production at adjoining properties. The Mabel property consists of an area of 2000 by 2500 meters where a 3 meter wide gold/silver/copper bearing quartz vein is found lying practically on the surface as a continuous sheet. The property has been partially explored with 490 holes in an intense drilling area, about 10 to 15 meters in depth, and another 121 holes scattered throughout with varying depths. Intense, shallow (10 meter depth) drilling has revealed a surface orebody of 1.2 million tons with 1 g/t Au equivalent in a 400 by 300 meter area which is about 2.5% of the total area to explore.   Besides the large quartz-vein potential remaining there is a follow up program for porphyry copper evidences in the area which has not been tested. 3716 samples were assayed from the Carmelitas area on the property for mostly Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn in several labs including ActLabs, Chemex, SGS, and Swastika.

