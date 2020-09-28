 

Banque De Luxembourg Integrates Marketaxess’ Axess IQ Order & Execution Workflow Solution

Axess IQ enhanced with MarketAxess’ automated trading capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, announced today that Banque de Luxembourg, a leading private banking and wealth management group, has gone live with Axess IQ, its order and execution workflow solution.

Following the successful pilot launch of Axess IQ in November 2019, further enhancements have been made to its trading capabilities by integrating MarketAxess’ Auto-X automated trading solution into the Axess IQ workflow. In the second quarter of 2020, automated trading volumes on MarketAxess rose to over $32 billion, up 66% from the year prior. The efficient, low-touch automated execution tools offered by MarketAxess allows firms to quickly complete orders, supported with the confidence of industry-leading market data from the AI-powered Composite+ pricing engine. Connecting sophisticated trading technology and market data in one central hub ultimately improves trading outcomes and supports a more seamless order management workflow.

Pierre Stoll, Head of Fixed Income and Structured Products with Banque de Luxembourg, commented, “Today’s market requires cutting-edge technology, access to the broadest possible network of liquidity and integrating high-quality market data directly into our workflow. We believe we are able to offer our clients a superior service through this combination and feel Axess IQ can help us exceed client expectations.”

In addition to the inclusion of Auto-X and Composite+ within Axess IQ, clients benefit from access to a global network of over 1,700 active institutional investor and dealer firms via the all-to-all Open Trading marketplace. By connecting a vast, global trading community, Open Trading creates a better execution experience through a diverse pool of additional liquidity for private banks. On average, Open Trading had 32,000 orders and over $18 billion in notional value available per day for trading in the second quarter of 2020.

Erik Tham, Head of Private Banking, Benelux and Switzerland, for MarketAxess, added, “Our tailor-made workflow solutions are driving greater efficiency and improved workflow processes. Enhancements to Axess IQ, including the connectivity to Auto-X that now supports fully-automated execution, demonstrates our commitment to building best-in-class technology that gives our clients an edge. We’re thrilled to be working with Banque de Luxembourg and other leading private bank and wealth management firms to enable them with the tools to perform at their peak.”

