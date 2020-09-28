 

RheinEnergie selects Atos to build its future digital workplace

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 09:00  |  87   |   |   

Paris, 28 September, 2020 – RheinEnergie AG, a leader in utility services, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, have entered a strategic partnership for the utility company's transformation program. As a regional energy service provider and water supplier, RheinEnergie aims for the expansion of renewable energies, efficient power and heat supply and improved climate protection in and around Cologne. In order to optimally shape digital transformation in the German energy market towards sustainable and renewable energy sources, the company is digitalizing its operation and business model together with Atos.

As part of this program, RheinEnergie chose Atos for the transformation and operation of its digital workplace. Atos will provide Workplaces-as-a-Service (WaaS) and implement new technologies such as data analytics and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This user-centric workplace experience will empower the staff for the digitalization of the energy market and its future challenges and enables them to participate even more closely in business development.

"Our main goal is to optimize the digital workplace", said Matthias Stoller, CIO at RheinEnergie. “This is part of a comprehensive program to restructure our ITC, which we call "Competence Shift". As part of this program, we have decided to transfer the management of our workplace of the future to Atos in a strategic partnership. We believe that we are thus optimally equipped to provide our employees with the best possible support in meeting the challenges posed by the digitalization of the energy revolution”

With this program RheinEnergie is responding to the growing complexity of digital workplace system architectures and fast update cycles in the system landscape. To meet these challenges and ensure an uninterrupted transition of services, Atos is relying on its proven methodology that successfully delivered 500 transformation projects.

"We are pleased to welcome RheinEnergie as a new customer and to accompany them as a reliable partner on their new paths towards a digital energy transition", said Kai Drücker, Head of Resources & Services Industry at Atos in Germany. "As part of our commitment to sustainable business practices and thanks to our strong industry expertise, we are proud to support customers in finding a clear path to increase their efficiency and we are convinced that RheinEnergie will benefit from our strong Digital Workplace portfolio. We are highly motivated to develop this strategic partnership together with RheinEnergie".

Atos - a leading company in Managed Workplace Services
Atos is recognized as a global leader in Managed Workplace Services and has a team of 15,000 workplace experts worldwide. For several years Gartner has ranked the company as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services for Europe. Atos is also positioned as a leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas, marion.delmas@atos.net, +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Banque De Luxembourg Integrates Marketaxess’ Axess IQ Order & Execution Workflow Solution
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
innocent Drinks selects Atos as digital partner for carbon-neutral factory
24.09.20
Correction: Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership
23.09.20
Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership
21.09.20
Atos and RingCentral launch Unify Office in France
16.09.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
16.09.20
Atos rated a top score of triple A for the fourth consecutive year in MSCI ESG ranking
15.09.20
Evolution of the Atos Board of Directors  
11.09.20
Student Loans Company appoints Atos as a Strategic Partner
10.09.20
Atos to support Willis Towers Watson’s cloud and digital workplace modernization
09.09.20
Italian broadcaster RAI renews automated content access contract with Atos