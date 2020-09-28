 

Capnography Devices Market to Generate $713.3 Million Revenue by 2030 P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 09:30  |  88   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO says that around 235 million people live with asthma around the world, while more than 3 million die of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) every year. As a result, the global capnography devices market revenue is predicted to increase to $713.3 million by 2030, from $379.9 million in 2019, at a 6.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

With the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the volume of capnography procedures in emergency medicine and critical care departments is rising, thus driving the capnography devices market. These devices measure the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the exhaled air, which helps in determining how well the lungs are functioning. In case of anomalies, the graph readings help doctors in understanding the situation and taking the necessary action.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/capnography-devices-market/report-sample 

On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the capnography devices market has received an unprecedented boost, as COVID is essentially a respiratory disease. By mid-September 2020, the disease has infected more than 28 million people and killed over 920,000. This has put the global healthcare industry under severe pressure, as the mounting number of patients is leading to an acute shortage of hospital beds, diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic equipment, and other medical resources. Thus, governments are making hefty investments to procure the necessary systems, including ventilators and capnography devices.

Browse report with detailed TOC on Capnography Devices Market Research Report: By Product (Hand-Held, Stand-Alone, Multi-Parameter), Technology (Side Stream, Main Stream, Micro Stream), Component (Original Equipment Manufacturer Modules), Application (Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, Procedural Sedation, Pain Management), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/capnography-devices-market

The capnography devices market is predicted to witness the higher CAGR, of 6.4%, in the OEM modules bifurcation, under segmentation by component, in the coming years. Patient monitoring systems are being rapidly integrated with OEM modules to increase their functionality. In addition, with OEM modules, CO2 and end-tidal CO2 monitoring by small and portable devices becomes simple and accurate.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease