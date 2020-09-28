NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO says that around 235 million people live with asthma around the world, while more than 3 million die of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) every year. As a result, the global capnography devices market revenue is predicted to increase to $713.3 million by 2030, from $379.9 million in 2019, at a 6.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

With the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the volume of capnography procedures in emergency medicine and critical care departments is rising, thus driving the capnography devices market. These devices measure the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the exhaled air, which helps in determining how well the lungs are functioning. In case of anomalies, the graph readings help doctors in understanding the situation and taking the necessary action.

On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the capnography devices market has received an unprecedented boost, as COVID is essentially a respiratory disease. By mid-September 2020, the disease has infected more than 28 million people and killed over 920,000. This has put the global healthcare industry under severe pressure, as the mounting number of patients is leading to an acute shortage of hospital beds, diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic equipment, and other medical resources. Thus, governments are making hefty investments to procure the necessary systems, including ventilators and capnography devices.

The capnography devices market is predicted to witness the higher CAGR, of 6.4%, in the OEM modules bifurcation, under segmentation by component, in the coming years. Patient monitoring systems are being rapidly integrated with OEM modules to increase their functionality. In addition, with OEM modules, CO 2 and end-tidal CO 2 monitoring by small and portable devices becomes simple and accurate.