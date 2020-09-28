Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 56 - 28 SEPTEMBER 2020
On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
353,000
|
95.93
|
33,863,300
|21/9/2020
|17,000
|93.46
|1,588,820
|22/9/2020
|16,000
|94.21
|1,507,360
|23/9/2020
|4,000
|99.16
|396,640
|24/9/2020
|4,000
|98.92
|395,680
|25/9/2020
|4,000
|99.28
|397,120
|Accumulated
|398,000
|95.85
|38,148,920
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 398,000 at a total amount of DKK 38,148,920.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,107,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.18%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,592,633.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
Attachments
