 

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 56 - 28 SEPTEMBER 2020

On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

353,000 		 

95.93 		 

33,863,300
21/9/2020 17,000 93.46 1,588,820
22/9/2020 16,000 94.21 1,507,360
23/9/2020 4,000 99.16 396,640
24/9/2020 4,000 98.92 395,680
25/9/2020 4,000 99.28 397,120
Accumulated 398,000 95.85 38,148,920

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 398,000 at a total amount of DKK 38,148,920.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,107,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.18%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,592,633.

For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

