 

Large customer in Smart Home segment extends agreement for another 3 years

Company Announcement Number 25
Aalborg, 28th of September 2020



Large customer in Smart Home segment extends agreement for another 3 years


We are very pleased to announce that one of our largest customers in the Smart Home segment has chosen to extend the agreement with Seluxit by 3 years.

Seluxit delivers a secure, scalable, European-based IoT Platform that is competitive in price, support and comes with continuous updates.

The extension of the agreement is estimated to generate a total revenue over the next 3 years of between DKK 12 and 14 million. DKK. The agreement does not change the previously announced expectations for the current financial year, as communicated in connection with the publication of the Annual Report on 23 September in company announcement number 23.

For further information, please contact CEO Daniel Lux.

Seluxit A/S
Sofiendalsvej 74
9200 Aalborg
Denmark
Tel.: +45 46 922 722
E-mail: investor@seluxit.com
Web: www.seluxit.com
CVR/VAT nr. 29388237 		Certified Adviser
 Norden CEF ApS, V/ John Norden
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
Denmark
Tel.: +45 20 720 200
E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk
Web: www.nordencef.dk
CVR/VAT nr. 31933048

About Seluxit:
 Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider. We help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data.  Seluxit’s vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things — how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy.

NOTE: In case of any discrepancies between the English and the Danish version of the announcement, the Danish version prevails.





