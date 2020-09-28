 

Tesla Battery Day Analysis by Manganese X Energy Experts - Elon Musk Battery Day Review for Tesla Enthusiast

globenewswire
28.09.2020   

Elon Musk, electric car maker, revealed his vision, but kept his secret under the hood!

Toronto, CA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 22, 2020, for Tesla Battery Day. The electric car maker Elon Musk revealed his vision but kept his secret under the hood. 

Will Manganese X Energy be a “Miner for ELECTRIC GOLD?” Read this article by the Battery Hill experts from NB, Canada. 

 Manganese X Energy miners help educate the public interested in electric cars to learn more about the vehicle's power source. 

Why is Elon Musk moving away from Cobalt? 

According to media reports, "It's rare (i.e., expensive), hard to mine and often mined unethically, so it makes sense that Tesla is looking to eliminate Cobalt from its batteries. Tesla already uses far less than many competitors, but Musk says Tesla will now stop using Cobalt all together." (themanufacturer.com). 

 "Elon Musk, Tesla visionary, has indicated it will need 33% Manganese (Mn) in their battery.”

“We have 30 million estimated tons of Manganese. The Battery Hill project is located in central New Brunswick and is strategically situated 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing power transmission lines, with railway and road access that provide suitable transport to major shipping lanes on the Atlantic Ocean and Saint Lawrence Seaway. We have achieved a milestone and major Quebec Corporations related to the EV battery space have complimented Manganese X Energy on this milestone. They are very impressed that we have achieved MnSO4 99.95% sulphate purity, EV compliant as a precursor to the cathode. The precursor can then be developed for additional products such as electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD), electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) and electrolytic manganese capacitor (EMC). Because of our mine location, we have everything inplace to become an important North American supplier for battery-grade MnSO4. Elon Musk has come to realize that Manganese is ELECTRIC GOLD."—Martin Kepman, CEO at Manganese X Energy.

According to the battery experts from Manganese X Energy

Cobalt is considered a conflict mineral, selling at $34,000 USD per ton.  Existing mines are in politically unstable countries like the Congo. There are human rights and child labor concerns, thus making a reliable supply chain difficult.  Manganese (Mn) is more robust and stable than Cobalt.  Battery experts agree that a shift to more ethical and cheaper battery chemistry that supplants Cobalt with Manganese for the cathode is the way to go.

