The global polyol sweeteners market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.4% , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for the product as a functional ingredient in various application segments, such as bakery & confectionery, oral care, and pharmaceuticals, is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference for low-calorie foods coupled with growing concerns regarding health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases, is anticipated to spur the industry growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Sorbitol-based sweetener is projected to be the largest type segment ascending at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period

This growth is credited to the growing product demand in the dietary supplements and dairy processing industries as a low-calorie functional ingredient and as a substitute to conventional sugar

Food & beverages application segment accounted for the maximum market share of more than 41% in 2019 owing to the widespread consumption of sorbitol, erythritol, and isomalt in packaged goods, such as frozen desserts, chocolates, and bread rolls

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast years on account of rising number of confectionery, oral care, and chewing gum manufacturers in the region

Key players are adopting various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and investments in R&D, to increase their market share

Rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners in carbonated beverages and processed foods is projected to further augment the market growth. Polyol sweeteners are widely used in the pharmaceutical sector as excipients to manufacture pharmaceutical products and to treat health issues related to brain, kidney, and heart. Furthermore, polyols, such as mannitol and sorbitol, are utilized as humectants and bulking agents for tableting applications.