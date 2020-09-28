 

AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project platform

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, will hold a live business update focused on the company's Alzheimer's platform Alzstatin on Wednesday, September 30 at 10:00. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session led by Vator Securities' analyst Felicia Rittemar.

CEO Martin Jönsson and CSO Johan Sandin will, among other things, present the pharmaceutical platform Alzstatin and the research behind it. Within the Alzstatin platform, AlzeCure develops disease-modifying and preventive drugs for Alzheimer's disease that focus on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain.

Henrik Zetterberg, chief physician and professor at the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at Sahlgrenska Academy and professor at University College of London (UCL), will participate and provide a deeper review of disease development in Alzheimer's and the amyloid hypothesis, as well as provide an update on developments in biomarkers and diagnostics in Alzheimer's.

Watch the live broadcast on September 30 from 10:00am - 11:30am CET via: https://youtu.be/3QBa97Ue75o.

The business update will be held in English and will be available on the company's website afterwards.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 10:00am CET on September 28, 2020.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is extremely limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of three symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. Alzstatin comprises two disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a clinical candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development to an early clinical phase and is continuously working with business development to find suitable out-licensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

