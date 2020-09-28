 

SOITEC LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR NEW AND/OR EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES (OCEANEs) DUE OCTOBER 2025 FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY €325 MILLION

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Japan, Australia or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

This press release is for information purpose only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and the offer of the Bonds (as defined below) does not constitute a public offering (other than to qualified investors)  in any jurisdiction, including France.

The Bonds will be offered only to qualified investors which include, for the purpose of this press release, professional clients and eligible counterparties. The securities may not be offered or sold or otherwise made available to retail investors. No key information document under PRIIPS Regulation has been and will be prepared

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on September 28, 2020Soitec (the “Company”), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announces the launch, today, of an offering of bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing ordinary shares (“OCEANEs”) due October 1, 2025 (the “Bonds”), by way of a placement to qualified investors as defined in point (e) of article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) in accordance with article L.411-2 1° of the French monetary and financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), for a nominal amount of up to approximately €325 million (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds from the Offering will provide additional flexibility both from an operational and strategic standpoint and to fund potential growth opportunities.

The Bonds will be issued at par on the Issue Date and will bear no coupon. The nominal value per Bond will be set at a premium of 40% to 50% over Soitec's reference share price1 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The final terms and conditions of the Bonds are expected to be announced later today and the settlement and delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on October 1, 2020 (the “Issue Date”).

Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on October 1, 2025 (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day). Soitec will also have the option to deliver new and/or existing ordinary shares in lieu of cash in accordance with the Share Redemption Option (as further described in the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

