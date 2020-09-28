AUTODOC invests millions in new warehouse in Szczecin / Online car parts trader doubles its logistics space in Szczecin (FOTO)

Szczecin (ots) - AUTODOC, Europe's leading online retailer of car parts,

accessories and equipment, opened its latest logistics centre in Szczecin last

Friday. With the new building "M13" in Szczecin, AUTODOC is doubling its storage

space in Szczecin to 26,700 square metres. Up to 800 jobs will be created in the

new semi-automatically operated warehouse. At the opening ceremony of the

facility, AUTODOC boss Alexej Erdle stated that despite the coronavirus crisis,

the company urgently requires the additional capacity. AUTODOC was founded

twelve years ago in Berlin and has enjoyed continuous growth. In 2019, AUTODOC

increased its sales by 48 percent to almost 615 million euros.The company plans

to continue to pursue an ambitious growth strategy in the coming years.



Success for Szczecin





With the new warehouse, AUTODOC continues its four-year success story inSzczecin. In 2018 AUTODOC opened its local reloading point for car parts,accessories and consumer goods by the A6 motorway in the district ofZalom-Kasztanowe. By now, almost 1600 employees and contract workers work atthis location. Almost 75,000 products are unpacked and repacked, addressed andshipped to end customers every day. However, the handling capacity of the newwarehouse will be significantly higher thanks to semi-automated processes. Infuture, AUTODOC's handling will increase from 25,000 daily orders to as many as61,000 orders.The Szczecin site has clearly established itself as AUTODOC's most importantlogistics location with total investments of around 11.0 million euros since itslaunch. While the company continues to operate a warehouse in the Berlindistrict of Lichtenberg, maximum capacities have been reached at this locationdue to a lack of expansion space. AUTODOC requires the warehouses to be able todeliver goods ordered online in the shortest possible time to customers. Thecompany mainly relies on "on-demand" delivery. Products ordered online aredelivered to AUTODOC by the manufacturers and then sent on to the customeralmost immediately. With its broad range of 2.5 million products, low prices,above-average customer service and fast delivery, AUTODOC takes a growing shareof the market from the brick-and-mortar car parts trade.Tight labour marketAUTODOC is currently looking for new employees in both Szczecin and Berlin tomeet the continuing strong growth in demand. "We currently have many vacancies,"said Erdle. He particularly pointed to the fairly tight labour market inSzczecin, which has turned into a popular logistics location.The multinational workforce in the warehouses often works in teams organisedaccording to their native languages. Ten nations are represented in Szczecin andthe employees enjoy a good rate of pay, a number of bonus systems, privatehealth insurance and care as well as free transport to and from the city centreof Szczecin.About AUTODOCAUTODOC is Europe's leading online retailer of car parts. As the fastest-growingcompany in this sector with annual sales in the 2019 fiscal year growing 48% toaround 615 million euros (2018: 415 million euros), AUTODOC strives to furtherstrengthen its position. Owing to its successful expansion, AUTODOC is nowactive in 26 other European countries in addition to Germany. AUTODOC shows itsstrong customer focus through social media activities, technical support in thelanguage of the corresponding country and a demand-based product range withpresently almost 2.5 million products from 870 manufacturers for 166 car brands.They include braking systems, car body parts, shock absorbers, automotivesprings, exhaust systems, interior elements, steering and clutch components, airconditioning and heating systems, repair sets and engine oil. AUTODOC GmbH is afully owner-operated company based in Berlin/Germany. The local business inSzczecin is conducted by its subsidiary AUTODOC Logistics sp. z o. o.