AUTODOC invests millions in new warehouse in Szczecin / Online car parts trader doubles its logistics space in Szczecin (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 28.09.2020, 10:40 | 90 | 0 |
Szczecin (ots) - AUTODOC, Europe's leading online retailer of car parts,
accessories and equipment, opened its latest logistics centre in Szczecin last
Friday. With the new building "M13" in Szczecin, AUTODOC is doubling its storage
space in Szczecin to 26,700 square metres. Up to 800 jobs will be created in the
new semi-automatically operated warehouse. At the opening ceremony of the
facility, AUTODOC boss Alexej Erdle stated that despite the coronavirus crisis,
the company urgently requires the additional capacity. AUTODOC was founded
twelve years ago in Berlin and has enjoyed continuous growth. In 2019, AUTODOC
increased its sales by 48 percent to almost 615 million euros.The company plans
to continue to pursue an ambitious growth strategy in the coming years.
Success for Szczecin
accessories and equipment, opened its latest logistics centre in Szczecin last
Friday. With the new building "M13" in Szczecin, AUTODOC is doubling its storage
space in Szczecin to 26,700 square metres. Up to 800 jobs will be created in the
new semi-automatically operated warehouse. At the opening ceremony of the
facility, AUTODOC boss Alexej Erdle stated that despite the coronavirus crisis,
the company urgently requires the additional capacity. AUTODOC was founded
twelve years ago in Berlin and has enjoyed continuous growth. In 2019, AUTODOC
increased its sales by 48 percent to almost 615 million euros.The company plans
to continue to pursue an ambitious growth strategy in the coming years.
Success for Szczecin
With the new warehouse, AUTODOC continues its four-year success story in
Szczecin. In 2018 AUTODOC opened its local reloading point for car parts,
accessories and consumer goods by the A6 motorway in the district of
Zalom-Kasztanowe. By now, almost 1600 employees and contract workers work at
this location. Almost 75,000 products are unpacked and repacked, addressed and
shipped to end customers every day. However, the handling capacity of the new
warehouse will be significantly higher thanks to semi-automated processes. In
future, AUTODOC's handling will increase from 25,000 daily orders to as many as
61,000 orders.
The Szczecin site has clearly established itself as AUTODOC's most important
logistics location with total investments of around 11.0 million euros since its
launch. While the company continues to operate a warehouse in the Berlin
district of Lichtenberg, maximum capacities have been reached at this location
due to a lack of expansion space. AUTODOC requires the warehouses to be able to
deliver goods ordered online in the shortest possible time to customers. The
company mainly relies on "on-demand" delivery. Products ordered online are
delivered to AUTODOC by the manufacturers and then sent on to the customer
almost immediately. With its broad range of 2.5 million products, low prices,
above-average customer service and fast delivery, AUTODOC takes a growing share
of the market from the brick-and-mortar car parts trade.
Tight labour market
AUTODOC is currently looking for new employees in both Szczecin and Berlin to
meet the continuing strong growth in demand. "We currently have many vacancies,"
said Erdle. He particularly pointed to the fairly tight labour market in
Szczecin, which has turned into a popular logistics location.
The multinational workforce in the warehouses often works in teams organised
according to their native languages. Ten nations are represented in Szczecin and
the employees enjoy a good rate of pay, a number of bonus systems, private
health insurance and care as well as free transport to and from the city centre
of Szczecin.
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is Europe's leading online retailer of car parts. As the fastest-growing
company in this sector with annual sales in the 2019 fiscal year growing 48% to
around 615 million euros (2018: 415 million euros), AUTODOC strives to further
strengthen its position. Owing to its successful expansion, AUTODOC is now
active in 26 other European countries in addition to Germany. AUTODOC shows its
strong customer focus through social media activities, technical support in the
language of the corresponding country and a demand-based product range with
presently almost 2.5 million products from 870 manufacturers for 166 car brands.
They include braking systems, car body parts, shock absorbers, automotive
springs, exhaust systems, interior elements, steering and clutch components, air
conditioning and heating systems, repair sets and engine oil. AUTODOC GmbH is a
fully owner-operated company based in Berlin/Germany. The local business in
Szczecin is conducted by its subsidiary AUTODOC Logistics sp. z o. o.
Contact:
Thomas Casper
Director Press and Public Relations & Communication
Kurfürstendamm Nr. 22
D-10719 Berlin and
Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
D-10365 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2084 78 237
Email: mailto:t.casper@autodoc.eu
http://www.autodoc.de
Emilia Wasowska
General Manager Szczecin
ul. Kablowa 1
PL 70-895 Szczecin
Phone: +48 607 100 538
Email: mailto:e.wasowska@autodoc.pl
http://www.autodoclogistics.pl
Brunswick Group
Carl Graf von Hohenthal
Friedrichstr. 95
D-10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2067 3363
mailto:chohenthal@brunswickgroup.com
http://www.brunswickgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130889/4718499
OTS: Autodoc GmbH
Szczecin. In 2018 AUTODOC opened its local reloading point for car parts,
accessories and consumer goods by the A6 motorway in the district of
Zalom-Kasztanowe. By now, almost 1600 employees and contract workers work at
this location. Almost 75,000 products are unpacked and repacked, addressed and
shipped to end customers every day. However, the handling capacity of the new
warehouse will be significantly higher thanks to semi-automated processes. In
future, AUTODOC's handling will increase from 25,000 daily orders to as many as
61,000 orders.
The Szczecin site has clearly established itself as AUTODOC's most important
logistics location with total investments of around 11.0 million euros since its
launch. While the company continues to operate a warehouse in the Berlin
district of Lichtenberg, maximum capacities have been reached at this location
due to a lack of expansion space. AUTODOC requires the warehouses to be able to
deliver goods ordered online in the shortest possible time to customers. The
company mainly relies on "on-demand" delivery. Products ordered online are
delivered to AUTODOC by the manufacturers and then sent on to the customer
almost immediately. With its broad range of 2.5 million products, low prices,
above-average customer service and fast delivery, AUTODOC takes a growing share
of the market from the brick-and-mortar car parts trade.
Tight labour market
AUTODOC is currently looking for new employees in both Szczecin and Berlin to
meet the continuing strong growth in demand. "We currently have many vacancies,"
said Erdle. He particularly pointed to the fairly tight labour market in
Szczecin, which has turned into a popular logistics location.
The multinational workforce in the warehouses often works in teams organised
according to their native languages. Ten nations are represented in Szczecin and
the employees enjoy a good rate of pay, a number of bonus systems, private
health insurance and care as well as free transport to and from the city centre
of Szczecin.
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is Europe's leading online retailer of car parts. As the fastest-growing
company in this sector with annual sales in the 2019 fiscal year growing 48% to
around 615 million euros (2018: 415 million euros), AUTODOC strives to further
strengthen its position. Owing to its successful expansion, AUTODOC is now
active in 26 other European countries in addition to Germany. AUTODOC shows its
strong customer focus through social media activities, technical support in the
language of the corresponding country and a demand-based product range with
presently almost 2.5 million products from 870 manufacturers for 166 car brands.
They include braking systems, car body parts, shock absorbers, automotive
springs, exhaust systems, interior elements, steering and clutch components, air
conditioning and heating systems, repair sets and engine oil. AUTODOC GmbH is a
fully owner-operated company based in Berlin/Germany. The local business in
Szczecin is conducted by its subsidiary AUTODOC Logistics sp. z o. o.
Contact:
Thomas Casper
Director Press and Public Relations & Communication
Kurfürstendamm Nr. 22
D-10719 Berlin and
Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
D-10365 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2084 78 237
Email: mailto:t.casper@autodoc.eu
http://www.autodoc.de
Emilia Wasowska
General Manager Szczecin
ul. Kablowa 1
PL 70-895 Szczecin
Phone: +48 607 100 538
Email: mailto:e.wasowska@autodoc.pl
http://www.autodoclogistics.pl
Brunswick Group
Carl Graf von Hohenthal
Friedrichstr. 95
D-10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2067 3363
mailto:chohenthal@brunswickgroup.com
http://www.brunswickgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130889/4718499
OTS: Autodoc GmbH
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0