With the new Nonwoven Development Center, Lenzing and Hof University are
supporting the development of sustainable solutions for nonwoven segments
including hygiene, body care and medical.

Research & Development/Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration/Company
Information

Lenzing/Hof - On Thursday, September 24, the Lenzing Group, a leading
manufacturer of wood-based cellulose specialty fibers, and Hof University opened
a new Nonwoven Development Center (VEZ). As a strategic partner, Lenzing has
access to a state-of-the-art development line at the campus in Münchberg with
immediate effect. This offers new opportunities for sustainable fiber and
nonwoven innovations for a wide range of applications including hygiene, body
care and medical.

In line with the sCore TEN corporate strategy, the Lenzing Group is focusing on
sustainable innovations, which are agreed in an optimum manner to the needs of
the value chain. "We offer our customers and partners a decisive competitive
advantage: agility. The pilot plant in the VEZ allows the resource-efficient
development of fiber and nonwoven innovations on a small scale", Jürgen
Eizinger, Vice President Business Unit Nonwovens at Lenzing, explains.

The VEZ was completed according to schedule in September 2020, after Lenzing and
the University of Hof signed a cooperation agreement for its use in 2019. The
timing is perfect. Developments at political level, such as the directive (EU)
2019/904 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 June 2019 on the
reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment, increase
demand for responsibly manufactured nonwovens. The so-called Single-Use Plastics
Directive aims at building awareness and greater transparency with regard to wet
wipes and feminine hygiene products.

With its VEOCEL(TM) branded wood-based cellulose fibers, Lenzing has been laying
the foundation for many years for sustainable nonwoven applications and will
test and develop innovative ideas using the new possibilities offered by the
VEZ. "We are noticing increasing interest in sustainable concepts from
biodegradable cellulose fibers", Jürgen Eizinger sums up the market development
of the last months and adds: "We are aware that the fibers used have an enormous
influence on the final product. For this reason our commitment goes beyond fiber
production."

With the spunlace pilot plant at the VEZ, Lenzing will support customers and
partners more intensively in the development of new nonwoven applications and at
the same time promote cooperation in the field of marketing. In the previous
year, the company already established new certification standards for the VEOCEL
(TM) brand. Since then certified manufacturers can only use the VEOCEL(TM) logo
with blends of biodegradable cellulose fibers. With this measure, the VEOCEL(TM)
brand allows consumers to make a more conscious product selection.

With its #ItsInOurHands environmental initiative, the VEOCEL(TM) brand also
actively contributes to creating awareness. More detailed information can be
obtained on itsinourhands.com [https://itsinourhands.com].

Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/
showpin.do?pinCode=sNgjFZVbVJ6u]
PIN: sNgjFZVbVJ6u



Filip Miermans
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Phone: +43 664 8477802
E-mail: f.miermans@lenzing.com

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Diskussion: Lenzing - Weltmarktführer
Wertpapier


