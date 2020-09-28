 

Oil Demand Set to Peak in 2030 Predicts Mubadala's CEO of Petroleum and Resources Musabbeh Al Kaabi

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 10:55  |  79   |   |   

Oil markets recover to 1990s level but impact of COVID-19 on supply and demand to continue into 2021

Kaabi tells latest ADIPEC Energy Dialogue it is critical petrochemical companies address plastics waste issue by deploying emerging technologies

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for oil is likely to peak around 2030, as the world recovers from the impact of COVID-19, according to Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Petroleum and Resources at the UAE's Mubadala Investment Company.

 

Oil Demand Set to Peak in 2030 Predicts Mubadala's CEO of Petroleum and Resources Musabbeh Al Kaabi

 

In a wide ranging interview, conducted as part of the ADIPEC Energy Dialogue series, Al Kaabi shared his outlook on the recovery of oil and gas markets and the long term impact of demand post COVID-19 on energy supply and demand.

Al Kaabi said COVID-19 caused oil demand to drop by 30 per cent in March and April, from a peak of 100 million barrels per day at the end of 2019. However, demand has started to recover, he added, reaching levels seen in the 1990s and will rise further over the coming 12 months.

Reflecting on the long-term impact of COVID-19, Al Kaabi said the post COVID-19 world be totally different, with fewer people travelling and lower activity in a number of sectors of the economy. And, while demand for energy will edge back to 2019 levels, some sectors, such as jet fuel, will take longer to recover than others.

"Predicting the oil market is very challenging. COVID-19 has created major disruption to demand and we expect to see the continuation of that disruption in 2021. But if you project the horizon to 2030, we will go back to an acceptable level of growth, potentially peaking in 2030," said Al Kaabi.

Addressing concerns over future supply issues, Al Kaabi said climate change pressures, concerns over ESG and government policies are impacting the investment decisions by big international oil companies, which could result in episodes of disruption of supply. But he added, this would create space for national and privately owned oil companies to invest in the upstream sector.

Al Kaabi added national and international oil companies should learn from history and be more proactive in dealing with the decarbonisation of their operations:

"In the past companies put themselves in a defensive mode when they should have deployed and promoted innovative technology to minimise the carbon footprint of their production.

"I see a similar trend in the petrochemicals sector, where it is critical companies address the plastics waste issue and not be in a state of denial," Al Kaabi said. However, he added, he is optimistic emerging technology will help the downstream sector address this and other challenges it faces.

Seite 1 von 2
Benzin jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Electric Heat Tracing Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
23.09.20
US-Rohöllagerbestände fallen weniger stark als erwartet
23.09.20
Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources: Joint Declaration - Signing The East Mediterranean Gas Forum Statute
23.09.20
BP prognostiziert das Ende des Öl-Zeitalters
23.09.20
Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Expected To Expand With 5.2% CAGR From 2020 To 2025, Owing To Increasing Awareness Regarding Food Safety | Million Insights
23.09.20
Wirtschaftskalender: Einkaufsmanagerindizes im Fokus
21.09.20
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Ultra Petroleum Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – UPLCQ
21.09.20
Deadline Reminder: The Law Office of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPLCQ)
21.09.20
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: Mozambique LNG Project Could Be Transformational for Mozambique - If Western Environmentalists Don't Interfere
18.09.20
Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update