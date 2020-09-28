Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' Solution in 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center

'Edge in a Box' is available globally to end-users via IT Solution Providers and the channel

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of 'Edge in a Box' in collaboration with Alliance Partners StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Available immediately across the globe, the joint solution utilises Schneider Electric's 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center, StorMagic SvSAN software and HPE ProLiant Servers, to deliver simplified, pre-integrated and cost-effective IT systems specifically designed for edge computing environments.

The solution meets the compute requirements of any small or space constrained site. It can be wall-mounted to save space and offers complete customisation through a global network of channel partners. From supermarket chains, high-street pharmacies and service stations, to universities, hospitals, and research labs, 'Edge in a Box' meets the requirement for resilient power, ultra low-latency connectivity and secure, on-premise servers and data storage at the edge.

Comprising StorMagic SvSAN software, two HPE ProLiant servers, a choice of VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V or Linux KVM hypervisor, alongside APC Smart-UPS with Lithium-ion models, APC power distribution unit (PDU) and HPE Aruba networking, the system is optimised to run edge applications and offers industry-leading uptime. Together with EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers and HPE ProLiant servers, StorMagic 'Edge in a Box' delivers the perfect combination of cost, performance and lightweight, high-availability edge compute for organisations of any size – from one to thousands of sites.

IT Modernisation offers reduced CapEx and OpEx

"Customers with edge sites are experiencing a number of unique challenges, including budget constraints, lack of space and limited, or non-existent IT support," said David Terry, Vice President, IT Channels, Schneider Electric, Europe. "The 6U EcoStruxure Micro Data Center is the smallest, secure and lightweight data center solution in the market, helping organisations to quickly modernise their IT infrastructure, while reducing the costs associated with deployment, servicing and maintenance."