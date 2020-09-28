Eurocastle Investment Limited - Change of Registered Office
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Change of Registered Office
Guernsey, 28 September 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited has changed its registered office to Oak House, Hirzel Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2NP.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Eurocastle Investment Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare