Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2021 regarding Chairman of the AGM, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors. The Nomination Committee will also prepare proposals concerning fees to the Board of Directors and auditors and remuneration for committee work.

According to the previous AGM resolution, the Chairman of the Board has consulted with the company’s four largest shareholders for a Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee appointed for the 2021 Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks AB (publ) consists of the following members:

Johan Hjertonsson, Investment AB Latour, Chairman

Evert Carlsson, Swedbank Robur Fonder AB

Per Trygg, SEB Fonder

Staffan Dahlström, private shareholding

Charlotte Brogren, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee represents in total about 55 percent of the votes of all shares in the company, based on ownership as of August 31, 2020.

The Nomination Committee’s proposals for members of the Board of Directors are presented in the notice convening the AGM, to be held on April 23, 2021, and on the company’s website.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to: valberedning@hms.se or in writing to: HMS Networks AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Box 4126, SE 300 04 Halmstad, Sweden. Please note that the proposals should be sent before February 1, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Hjertonsson, CEO Investment AB Latour, +46 702 29 77 93

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 35 710 6983

