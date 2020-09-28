 

Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)

28.09.2020, 11:00  |  64   |   |   

According to the previous AGM resolution, the Chairman of the Board has consulted with the company’s four largest shareholders for a Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2021 regarding Chairman of the AGM, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors. The Nomination Committee will also prepare proposals concerning fees to the Board of Directors and auditors and remuneration for committee work.

The Nomination Committee appointed for the 2021 Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks AB (publ) consists of the following members:

Johan Hjertonsson, Investment AB Latour, Chairman
Evert Carlsson, Swedbank Robur Fonder AB
Per Trygg, SEB Fonder
Staffan Dahlström, private shareholding
Charlotte Brogren, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee represents in total about 55 percent of the votes of all shares in the company, based on ownership as of August 31, 2020.

The Nomination Committee’s proposals for members of the Board of Directors are presented in the notice convening the AGM, to be held on April 23, 2021, and on the company’s website.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to: valberedning@hms.se or in writing to: HMS Networks AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Box 4126, SE 300 04 Halmstad, Sweden. Please note that the proposals should be sent before February 1, 2021.

For more information, please contact:
 Johan Hjertonsson, CEO Investment AB Latour, +46 702 29 77 93
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and IntesisTM brands. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

