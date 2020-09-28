 

VELCAN HOLDINGS EXTENSION OF TIME FOR THE LAND ACQUISITION PROCEDURE OF THE INDIAN HYDROPOWER PROJECTS

globenewswire
28.09.2020   


PRESS RELEASE

New Delhi, 28th September 2020

VELCAN HOLDINGS: EXTENSION OF TIME FOR THE LAND ACQUISITION PROCEDURE
OF THE INDIAN HYDROPOWER PROJECTS

Under the land acquisition regulations applicable to the Heo-Tato1 hydropower tandem project (426 MW) in India, the “Section 19 notification” was due by 26th September 2019. Such notification is the act by which the State Government declares further that the concerned land is needed for public purpose, based on the completion of the second phase of the acquisition procedure.

This second phase starts after the Section 11 notification, which was issued on 26th September 2019, and includes all activities required by applicable regulations such as onsite land survey, the marking of land boundaries on the ground in view of the establishment of the final list of land owners, the hearing of individual objections, the ruling on such objections, the detailed census of affected families, the preparation and publication of Rehabilitation & Resettlement schemes to the benefit of affected families and public hearings on such proposed schemes in affected villages.

The above activities, which are under the exclusive purview of the State Government, could not be completed on time. The land survey and marking of boundaries was scheduled between 10th February and 14th March 2020, to be conducted by District Administration. On 10th February 2020, several land owners physically prevented the District administration team to start the survey and claimed notably the immediate payment of benefits and that land disputes should be settled in court separately. Following this incident, the District Administration suspended the survey until further notice and constituted a special committee of Government officials, for the purpose of handling the land survey and settling issues. A first meeting was held, between the local land owners and the committee, on 24th February 2020 but without positive outcome. Another committee meeting was schedule on 24th March 2020. However such meeting could not be held due to COVID-19 lockdown and related restriction measures, and was postponed indefinitely by a Government order dated 19th March 2020.

