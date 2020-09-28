 

Correction Exercise of Warrants

28.09.2020, 11:28  |  49   |   |   

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Exercise of Warrants

The following amendment has been made to the 'Exercise of Warrants’' announcement released on 28th September 2020 at 7am.

The below announcement has been corrected to state the New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading at 8.00am on 2 October and not 3 October.

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

Dublin and London – 28 September 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), announces that 16,433,333 warrants of 3p each have been exercised raising £492,999 for the Company. The warrants were issued as part of the fundraising in May 2020.

Providence Resources has issued a total of 16,433,333 new Ordinary Shares (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to the warrant holder.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth. It is expected that admission to trading on each exchange ("Admission") will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM and Euronext Growth at 8.00 a.m. on 2 October 2020.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued and credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of those Ordinary Shares and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company. The total issued share capital of the Company, as increased by the New Ordinary Shares, will be 858,280,726 Ordinary Shares.

 INVESTOR ENQUIRIES  
Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,  
Chief Executive Officer  
   
J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell  
   
Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Joe Heron  

