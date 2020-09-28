× Artikel versenden

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-09-28 Auction date:2020-09-28Payment date:2020-09-28 (at 3 pm)Maturity date:2020-12-28Term:13 weeksOffered volume:UnlimitedTotal bid amount:SEK 0 billionNumber of bids0Allotment:SEK 0 billionInterest rate:Repo …





Die Daten werden nur zum Versenden der Nachricht benutzt und nicht gespeichert.