 

DGAP-News Grammer and audio specialist HARMAN forging partnership for 'best-in-class' sound headrest

- Cooperation for the development of various concepts and products for upgrading the vehicle interior

- Integrating audio systems in headrests yields innovative communication solutions for all vehicle occupants


Ursensollen, September 28th, 2020 - The Grammer Group, an international supplier of passenger car interior solutions and seating systems for the commercial vehicle, rail and bus sectors, announced today a long-term partnership with HARMAN International Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd., which designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide. Together, they will be offering integrated audio solutions for the passenger car market in the future. The preliminary designs are to be presented to the industry as early as in spring 2021.

"This strategic partnership with HARMAN marks a further step towards positioning Grammer as the preferred partner of the automotive industry for innovative interior solutions," says Thorsten Seehars, Chief Executive Officer of Grammer AG. "I am convinced that the expertise held by both companies will lead to groundbreaking solutions for our customers."

Importance of interior and seating systems growing
The transformation of the automotive sector is yielding considerable enhancements to the vehicle interior. New propulsion technologies and particularly autonomous driving will usher in a new driving experience. Growing automation will make it possible for passengers to use the time spent in the vehicle for other purposes. Looking forward, it will become increasingly important to offer individual entertainment offerings, such as talking on the phone, using the internet or listening to music. It should be possible to do this comfortably for the respective user, but at the same time without disturbing the other passengers.

