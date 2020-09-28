 

Vizient Recognizes Members for Achievements in Supply Chain Savings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

Vizient, Inc. announces the recognition of 269 member health care organizations for demonstrating excellence in lowering costs in the supply chain. Through the Impact Standardization Program, these hospitals streamlined their purchasing practices in designated product categories, earning rebates and in many cases attaining lower pricing from manufacturers. The list of recognized members may be viewed here.

Since the Impact program’s inception in 1996, Vizient has delivered over $2.16 billion in rebate value to the hospitals it serves. One hundred percent of these rebates pass directly from the suppliers to participating hospitals. In 2019 alone, participants received $182 million in total cash rebates.

“Vizient’s Impact Standardization Program is a valuable tool to help our member organizations reduce supply costs while not compromising clinicians’ ability to access high quality products,” said Ashur Novick, senior director, program services for Vizient. “In fact, the primary benefit of the program is that the reduction in product variation leads to better patient care. At the same time, it offers substantial rebate earnings and an easing of inventory management.”

Vizient recognized the results of Impact Standardization Program participants in three categories:

  • Executive Savings: earned at least $250,000 in rebates through Impact programs.
  • Participation Leader: participated in and earned rebates in all 13 Impact programs.
  • Participation Award: participated in 12 non-food Impact programs and utilized a Vizient food and nutrition services agreement.

“At Sharp HealthCare, we pride ourselves in our value-based cost and quality strategic sourcing methodology and outcomes,” said Ryan Koos, interim chief supply chain officer for Sharp HealthCare. “We continually strive to look for ways to maximize our existing relationships with our strategic business partners and clinicians. The Vizient Impact Program has helped Sharp realize significant value since adoption of the program. As San Diego’s HealthCare leader, innovation within our supply network is key in ensuring Sharp is able to continue serving the needs of our patient population.”

About, Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results