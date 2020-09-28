Top 20 Global Pharma goes live with ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10, benefits from industry's first cognitive automation and AI-enabled safety system, a game-changer for patient safety

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim, a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, has gone live with the life sciences industry's first automated, AI-enabled drug safety system, ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10. As part of the go-live, Boehringer Ingelheim has also deployed ArisGlobal's full LifeSphere Safety suite, including the LifeSphere Reporter, LifeSphere Reporting and Analytics, and LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management applications, making them a front-runner in the adoption of a next-generation, end-to-end patient safety platform.

As a strategic development partner, Boehringer Ingelheim has worked closely with ArisGlobal to develop automation and AI features in LifeSphere MultiVigilance that increase quality and efficiency across drug safety workflows. The go-live represents the culmination of the company's efforts to be first-to-market with a next-generation safety system powered by cognitive automation.

"This is a critical milestone for the entire pharmacovigilance industry, and we are excited about the difference LifeSphere MultiVigilance will make for the health and safety of patients," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "It has been a phenomenal journey to partner with such a forward-looking industry leader in Boehringer Ingelheim."

Developed in partnership with the world's best life sciences companies, LifeSphere MultiVigilance is an end-to-end, automated safety system that helps hundreds of pharmacovigilance teams around the world save time and effort, ensure future-proof compliance and keep global teams aligned. Developed on an entirely new, state of the art cloud platform, LifeSphere MultiVigilance incorporates the latest in cognitive automation technology to deliver groundbreaking efficiency gains to drug safety teams.

LifeSphere MultiVigilance by ArisGlobal is the preferred safety platform of 23 of the Top 50 life sciences organizations. LifeSphere Safety empowers organizations of all sizes with innovative drug safety applications that provide concrete compliance across the full clinical and post-marketing safety lifecycle.

