Square Survey Finds 76% of Small Business Owners Plan to Give Their Employees Time Off to Vote this Election Day

According to a new survey conducted by Square and Wakefield Research, 75% of U.S. small business owners think voting in the upcoming presidential election has become more important since pre-pandemic and 96% plan to vote themselves. But nearly 3 in 4 are concerned that COVID-19 will impact their employees’ abilities to vote in the upcoming Presidential Election and here’s how they plan to address those concerns:

More than three-quarters (76%) of small business owners will give employees time off to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Among small business owners giving employees time off to vote, 83% plan to give paid time off.

26% of small business owners would be willing to make Election Day a company-wide holiday to encourage voting in the presidential election.

Beyond concern that COVID-19 will impact their employees’ abilities to vote in the presidential election, business owners cite civic responsibility and community engagement as other motivating factors in deciding to help their employees make informed voting decisions and find time to vote: