Square Survey Finds 76% of Small Business Owners Plan to Give Their Employees Time Off to Vote this Election Day
According to a new survey conducted by Square and Wakefield Research, 75% of U.S. small business owners think voting in the upcoming presidential election has become more important since pre-pandemic and 96% plan to vote themselves. But nearly 3 in 4 are concerned that COVID-19 will impact their employees’ abilities to vote in the upcoming Presidential Election and here’s how they plan to address those concerns:
- More than three-quarters (76%) of small business owners will give employees time off to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
- Among small business owners giving employees time off to vote, 83% plan to give paid time off.
- 26% of small business owners would be willing to make Election Day a company-wide holiday to encourage voting in the presidential election.
Beyond concern that COVID-19 will impact their employees’ abilities to vote in the presidential election, business owners cite civic responsibility and community engagement as other motivating factors in deciding to help their employees make informed voting decisions and find time to vote:
- 67% of small business owners agree it is their civic responsibility to provide their employees with educational resources to make their own informed voting decisions.
- 37% of small business owners say the opportunity to make a difference in the community is the top benefit of giving employees the flexibility to take time off to vote.
How Square is Encouraging Voter Engagement
This election season, businesses of all sizes, including Square, are looking for ways to help increase voter participation. From making Presidential Election Day a U.S. company holiday (starting in 2016) to offering Square employees time off to vote in U.S. local elections, Square remains committed to supporting employee civic duty. Earlier this year, Square joined Time to Vote, a nonpartisan, business-led initiative to help ensure employees across America don't have to choose between voting and earning a paycheck. Square also partnered with Democracy Works to launch its very own voter assistance page via TurboVote. Business owners, consumers, Square employees, and anyone else can learn about their local election deadlines and receive assistance registering to vote at square.turbovote.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005097/en/
