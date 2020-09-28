Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that the Côte d’Ivoire Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development has approved the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for the Séguéla Gold Project. The ESIA marks a key milestone in the permitting process and is the culmination of extensive consultations and stakeholder engagement.

“The approval of the ESIA is a major achievement for our Company and brings us to the final stages of the permitting process for Séguéla,” commented John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to thank the government of Côte d’Ivoire and its permitting bodies as well as our surrounding communities for the strong support they have demonstrated for the project. The Séguéla Project continues to be a key priority for Roxgold as the project has the potential to more than double our production profile within a short time frame and without the need for additional equity. The Feasibility study remains on track for early next year and we look forward to breaking ground and continuing towards becoming West Africa’s next multi-asset producer.”