 

Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 12:00  |  123   |   |   

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that the Côte d’Ivoire Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development has approved the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for the Séguéla Gold Project. The ESIA marks a key milestone in the permitting process and is the culmination of extensive consultations and stakeholder engagement.

“The approval of the ESIA is a major achievement for our Company and brings us to the final stages of the permitting process for Séguéla,” commented John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to thank the government of Côte d’Ivoire and its permitting bodies as well as our surrounding communities for the strong support they have demonstrated for the project. The Séguéla Project continues to be a key priority for Roxgold as the project has the potential to more than double our production profile within a short time frame and without the need for additional equity. The Feasibility study remains on track for early next year and we look forward to breaking ground and continuing towards becoming West Africa’s next multi-asset producer.”

The Company’s next permitting milestones at the Séguéla Gold Project are the receipt of the Exploitation (Mining) Permit and completion of the Mining Convention negotiation process. The Company is continuing to advance the project towards the completion of a Feasibility Study early next year. Following this approval and in anticipation of a positive development decision, the Company’s board recently approved a budget of US$1.8 million to initiate early works. Approved works to commence in Q4 include a Front-End Engineering and Design study (“FEED”), upgrading site access through a road improvement program and some initial site works for the accommodation village. The intention of the early works activities is to enable a rapid ramp up to full construction next year with the aim of production commencing in 2022.

Catalysts and Next Steps

Event

Timing

Updated Resource and Reserve Statement for the Yaramoko Mine Complex

Q4 2020

Ongoing infill, expansion and satellite target drilling program at Séguéla

Q4 2020

Drilling results from Boussoura

Q4 2020

Underground drilling program in 55 Zone at Yaramoko Mine Complex

Seite 1 von 3
Roxgold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
Roxgold Reports 26.9 GPT Over 4.8 Metres at Boussoura as Drill Program Continues to Expand Additional Fofora Vein Sets
11.09.20
Goldexperte Bußler: "10 Gold- und Silberaktien für Ihr Depot" (Teil 1)
08.09.20
Roxgold Announces New High Grade Discovery at Séguéla Hitting 19m at 26.1 GPT Au and 12m at 32.1 GPT Au at Koula Prospect
03.09.20
Roxgold Continues to Return High Grade Gold Assays From Séguéla including 19.8 GPT Over 12 M & 57.7 GPT Over 4 M

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
313
Roxgold - High Grade Gold in Burkina Faso