Enigma Securities Work With Bloomberg To Provide Research To Bloomberg Terminal

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Enigma Securities Ltd. (

http://www.enigma-securities.io/ ), a technology-driven financial institution

dedicated to corporate liquidity solutions for cryptoassets, announced that it

will be providing institutional-grade research to Bloomberg terminal subscribers

through the Bloomberg Contributions platform.



The agreement will allow in-client access for all Bloomberg subscribers to the

Enigma research weekly publication 'De-coding Crypto', which provides an

institutional-focused outlook on major cryptoassets and examines a variety of

timely topics relating to market structure and trends. Past topics have included

the regulatory environment, market catalysts, and deep-dive analysis of

pertinent themes in the crypto and blockchain worlds.









"We are excited be able to offer in-terminal research access to all Bloomberg

clients, and to continue to contribute to institutional education on

cryptoassets," said Joseph Edwards, Head of Research at Enigma Securities. "2020

has been a watershed year for the maturation and institutionalisation of the

market infrastructure around cryptoassets. As the definitive institutional

platform, our presence on Bloomberg enhances our ability to reach a broader

audience and further contribute to the growth of cryptoasset industry."



About Enigma Securities ( http://www.enigma-securities.io/ )



Enigma Securities is a leading, regulated crypto-focused financial institution,

specialized in electronic execution services and other corporate client

solutions. Headquartered in London, UK, the firm works with institutional and

corporate clients to provide a full suite of crypto services and bespoke

liquidity solutions through its proprietary electronic trading platform and API

access.



Enigma was first established in 2017 as the crypto arm of international

brokerage firm Makor Group by Co-Founders Mr. Michael Halimi and Mr. Avi

Bouhadana, in response to growing institutional demand for trusted access to

digital asset trading. Looking to seize new opportunities presented by

cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Enigma quickly became one of the

first regulated firms to set up the infrastructure to meet institutional

standards.



Since its launch, the firm continues to expand its capabilities targeting a

full-stack financial institution model with client-focused agency, leading

innovation while working to bridge the gap between traditional financial

services and cryptocurrency markets. Mr. Wilfred Daye, CEO of Enigma Securities,

leads corporate development and technology innovation. He has deep capital

market experience, including Lehman Brothers, Barclays,

Mr. Daye lead OKCoin as Head of Financial Markets for OKCoin and President of

Noble Capital International.



Contact:

Anastasia Ulianova

Head of Investor Relations & Marketing, Enigma Securities

aulianova@enigma-securities.io



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145842/4718618

OTS: Enigma Securities





