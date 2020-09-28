 

Enigma Securities Work With Bloomberg To Provide Research To Bloomberg Terminal

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Enigma Securities Ltd. (
http://www.enigma-securities.io/ ), a technology-driven financial institution
dedicated to corporate liquidity solutions for cryptoassets, announced that it
will be providing institutional-grade research to Bloomberg terminal subscribers
through the Bloomberg Contributions platform.

The agreement will allow in-client access for all Bloomberg subscribers to the
Enigma research weekly publication 'De-coding Crypto', which provides an
institutional-focused outlook on major cryptoassets and examines a variety of
timely topics relating to market structure and trends. Past topics have included
the regulatory environment, market catalysts, and deep-dive analysis of
pertinent themes in the crypto and blockchain worlds.

Bloomberg clients can access Enigma's research through: NH ENI .

"We are excited be able to offer in-terminal research access to all Bloomberg
clients, and to continue to contribute to institutional education on
cryptoassets," said Joseph Edwards, Head of Research at Enigma Securities. "2020
has been a watershed year for the maturation and institutionalisation of the
market infrastructure around cryptoassets. As the definitive institutional
platform, our presence on Bloomberg enhances our ability to reach a broader
audience and further contribute to the growth of cryptoasset industry."

About Enigma Securities ( http://www.enigma-securities.io/ )

Enigma Securities is a leading, regulated crypto-focused financial institution,
specialized in electronic execution services and other corporate client
solutions. Headquartered in London, UK, the firm works with institutional and
corporate clients to provide a full suite of crypto services and bespoke
liquidity solutions through its proprietary electronic trading platform and API
access.

Enigma was first established in 2017 as the crypto arm of international
brokerage firm Makor Group by Co-Founders Mr. Michael Halimi and Mr. Avi
Bouhadana, in response to growing institutional demand for trusted access to
digital asset trading. Looking to seize new opportunities presented by
cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Enigma quickly became one of the
first regulated firms to set up the infrastructure to meet institutional
standards.

Since its launch, the firm continues to expand its capabilities targeting a
full-stack financial institution model with client-focused agency, leading
innovation while working to bridge the gap between traditional financial
services and cryptocurrency markets. Mr. Wilfred Daye, CEO of Enigma Securities,
leads corporate development and technology innovation. He has deep capital
market experience, including Lehman Brothers, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and UBS.
Mr. Daye lead OKCoin as Head of Financial Markets for OKCoin and President of
Noble Capital International.

Contact:
Anastasia Ulianova
Head of Investor Relations & Marketing, Enigma Securities
aulianova@enigma-securities.io

