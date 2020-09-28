MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise

Under the terms of the agreement, Ivanti will acquire all outstanding shares of MobileIron common stock for a total value of approximately $872 million in cash. MobileIron stockholders will receive $7.05 in cash per share, representing a 27% premium to the unaffected closing price as of September 24, 2020. MobileIron’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction and believes the transaction will maximize stockholder value.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Ivanti, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise-grade intelligent IT management and security software solutions. Ivanti today also announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pulse Secure LLC, a leading provider of Secure Access and mobile security solutions to enterprise customers.

The “future of work” now means enabling a secure workforce for the “work from everywhere” world through a mobile-centric, zero trust security strategy. By bringing MobileIron and Pulse Secure into the Ivanti portfolio, organizations will be able to manage and secure users, devices, data, and access to ensure that every device in an organization is covered, while delivering a contextual personalized employee experience. The combined company will have the ability to enable and secure the Everywhere Enterprise. Additionally, customers will benefit from the expanded scale, corporate resources, service capabilities and financial flexibility that the transaction and combined hyper-automation platform will deliver. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will be led by Ivanti Chairman and CEO Jim Schaper.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Ivanti and Pulse Secure in a combination that will accelerate our ability to help organizations quickly and securely embrace the future of work, in which employees, IT infrastructures and customers are everywhere – and mobile devices provide access to everything,” added Simon Biddiscombe, CEO of MobileIron. “Bringing together our solutions will enable organizations to easily secure users, devices, data and access in the Everywhere Enterprise and we’re confident that this transaction will enable us to deliver comprehensive security for the next generation workforce, provide enhanced opportunities for our team of employees, and better serve our customer base. We’re confident this combination represents the best path forward for our stockholders and MobileIron.”