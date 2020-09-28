 

Avivagen Receives 10 Tonne Purchase Order for OxC-beta Livestock from Large North American Client

28.09.2020, 12:30  |  83   |   |   

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”),a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce that it has received a new purchase order for OxC-beta Livestock from Industrias Melder in Mexico through Avivagen’s Mexican consultant Meyenberg International Group. Following its initial two tonne purchase order in May, Industrias Melder has delivered a purchase order for two tonnes of OxC-betaTM Livestock every two months, commencing in December 2020 and continuing for 10 months, for a total amount of ten tonnes.

“We are very pleased to continue to grow our mutually-beneficial relationship with Industrias Melder in Mexico,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officers, Avivigaen Inc. “As our largest North American client currently, Industrias Melder has seen first-hand the benefits that OxC-betaTM Livestock can provide, and this substantial commitment is further evidence of the value of the technology in promoting improved immune-system performance in livestock. The company’s application of OxC-betaTM to its commercial dairy production is further evidence of the new value streams in which the technology can be applied with great impact.” Melder will be utilizing OxC-betaTM Livestock with its dairy, swine and poultry customers.

This purchase order further illustrates the significance of the two positive trials of the use of OxC-beta Livestock in commercial dairy production conducted earlier this year by a Mexican dairy farm which is a customer of Industrias Melder (see Avivagen News Release, May 20, 2020). The tests evaluated OxC-beta for the ability to improve animal health, productivity and milk quality. Of significant note, a large and well known Fortune 100 global dairy processor that purchases the farm’s milk recognized the farm with three separate financial awards for the improvements in milk yield, quality, and reduced bacterial levels achieved during the test.

With annual feed sales of more than 36 million tonnesi Mexico represents a fast-growing market for feed production. The purchase order is non-exclusive in nature, affording Avivagen the opportunity to continue ongoing discussions with other large distributors in the region.

About Avivagen
 Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and on the OTCQB Exchange in the U.S. under the symbol VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

