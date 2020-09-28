 

DGAP-News CENTOGENE's Information Security Management System Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Accreditation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2020, 12:30  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Centogene NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CENTOGENE's Information Security Management System Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Accreditation

28.09.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENTOGENE's Information Security Management System Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Accreditation

  • Company awarded ISO 27001 Accreditation for its Information Security Management System
  • The internationally recognized certification is set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
  • Accreditation demonstrates the Company's Information Security Management System successful adherence to the highest standards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN, September 28, 2020 Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that that the Company has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certification following an extensive audit of its Information Security Management System.

The accreditation is based on the standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This certification verifies that the Company's processes and IT systems support the highest level of confidentiality, availability, and integrity of all processed data, e.g., patient data, employee data, customer data, business partner data, etc.

Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE, said, "It is our responsibility to implement the most stringent technology infrastructures that provides the secure data measures and peace of mind for all those we work with. This accreditation is another milestone for our company, which validates our commitment to quality, security, and reliability."

"CENTOGENE is proud to have received this authorization, which recognizes our continued efforts in meeting the highest quality standards," added Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, CENTOGENE's Chief Information Officer. "Secure, data-protected processes are especially vital in the biotechnology field, and we are proud of the services we offer to our patients and partners. This milestone underlines the importance of adhering to the strictest quality criteria in the field to meet diagnostic, clinical trial, and research and development needs."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...