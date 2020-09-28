 

EnPro Industries to Acquire Alluxa, Inc.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading technology company which uses materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology industries, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Alluxa, Inc., a privately held, California-based company. Alluxa is an industrial technology company that provides specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for the most challenging applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. The company’s products are developed through a proprietary coating process using state-of-the-art, advanced equipment.

Alluxa works in collaboration with customers across major end markets to provide customized, complex precision coating solutions through the company’s specialized technology platform and proprietary processes. The company has cultivated long-standing customer relationships across its diversified customer base. Alluxa’s global distribution capabilities support the company’s international reach, serving customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Alluxa has two locations in California with a total of 76 employees.

“Alluxa is recognized as a leader in specialty optical filters and thin-film coatings technology and complements our growing advanced technology presence,” said Marvin Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnPro. “The business adds to our robust expertise and expands the suite of proprietary products and services we offer to our customers. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to investing in attractive technologies, software, and services in high-growth, high-margin markets and is consistent with our strategy, adding advanced industrial technology capabilities, compelling financial characteristics, and an experienced management team,” Mr. Riley added.

Mr. Riley continued, “We believe that we can accelerate the growth of Alluxa by leveraging EnPro’s capabilities, industry relationships as well as capital and management resources. We look forward to welcoming Alluxa employees to EnPro and working together to create value for our customers and shareholders.”

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Alluxa, and we are thrilled to join the EnPro family of companies,” said Mike Scobey, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Technology Officer of Alluxa. “EnPro, with its extensive capital, commercial, and other resources, is the perfect partner for us as we look to materially accelerate the growth of our company in the coming years,” said Mr. Scobey.

