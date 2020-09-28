Ares Management Corporation Names John Knox as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG

Mr. Knox is the former Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Australia, where he was responsible for leading Credit Suisse’s operating activities in the region. He brings 25 years of experience and was Head of Investment Banking for Credit Suisse in Australia prior to his appointment as CEO. In his role as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG, he will help drive a range of business expansion opportunities in the two countries and bring considerable experience, knowledge and relationship networks. He will work closely with Edwin Wong, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ares SSG, Eric Vimont, Managing Partner and Head of Strategy of Ares SSG, and Ares’ global leadership.

With approximately US$165 billion in assets under management and 1,400 employees across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, Ares operates complementary, integrated investment groups that invest across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Over the past decade, Ares has meaningfully developed its business activities across Asia Pacific. Today, Ares is approaching 250 investment and business operations professionals across the region, and has over 125 Asia Pacific investors located in approximately a dozen countries.

Ares has been particularly active across Asia Pacific during the past 12 months, having announced multiple strategic transactions. This has included the acquisition of SSG Capital Holdings Limited, the formation of Ares Australia Management through a joint venture with Fidante Partners and a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

“As a proven leader in the Australian market for the past two decades, John will provide the local knowledge, experience and relationships to further expand the opportunity set for Ares through our Ares SSG platform,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “We believe John can help us capitalize on our recent transactions, secure compelling new opportunities and enhance our offering for our investor base.”

“We are excited to welcome John and leverage his marketplace knowledge and track record of successful business building to help us expand our operating activities in the strategically important Australian and New Zealand markets,” said Edwin Wong, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ares SSG, and Eric Vimont, Managing Partner and Head of Strategy of Ares SSG. “Along with our senior Australia-based colleagues, Teiki Benveniste, Jean-Philippe Gaillard and Jan-Paul Kobarg, we look forward to partnering with John to further enhance our investment offering and relationships.”