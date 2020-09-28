 

DPW Holdings Explores Potential Rights Offering to Grow its Coolisys Electric Vehicle Charger Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (“DPW” or the “Company”), today announced that it is exploring the possibility of conducting a public subscription rights offering that could involve the issuance to its shareholders (as of a future record date) a dividend in the form of a basic subscription right and over-subscription privilege to purchase shares of its capital stock and/or other securities. The Company is considering offering any or all of the following securities: common stock, dividend-yielding preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock. In particular, the Company is considering offering purchasers of its securities in the rights offering the right to exchange such securities for ownership of its power electronics subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), if and when Coolisys effects an initial public offering of its shares or other going public transaction such as a spin-off. The offering of the securities in the rights offering would be made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S1 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

​In a rights offering, shareholders as of an announced record date receive a basic right, but not the obligation, to purchase an issuer’s securities during a to-be-determined subscription exercise period. Shareholders as of the record date also receive an over-subscription privilege to purchase additional securities beyond their pro rata percentage ownership if other shareholders do not participate in the offering.

DPW intends to use a significant portion of any net proceeds of the potential rights offering to accelerate the growth of Coolisys’ electric vehicle (“EV”) charger business. Coolisys’ principal subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation, has been providing innovative power solutions since 1969 and DPW believes that Coolisys is uniquely positioned to address the emerging EV charger market, which is projected to reach $27.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated $2.5 billion last year, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 34.7%, according to the market research firm, MarketsandMarkets. Coolisys’ product line of EV chargers includes an innovative charging solution that is expected to produce a full charge for a passenger vehicle with a 150-mile range battery in just over 30 minutes. Additional information regarding Coolisys’ EV charger product line is available by listening to the webcast hosted by DPW on August 4, 2020.

