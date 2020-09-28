 

CENTOGENE’s Information Security Management System Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 2017 Accreditation

  • Company awarded ISO 27001 Accreditation for its Information Security Management System
  • The internationally recognized certification is set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
  • Accreditation demonstrates the Company’s Information Security Management System successful adherence to the highest standards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that that the Company has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certification following an extensive audit of its Information Security Management System.

The accreditation is based on the standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This certification verifies that the Company’s processes and IT systems support the highest level of confidentiality, availability, and integrity of all processed data, e.g., patient data, employee data, customer data, business partner data, etc.

Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE, said, “It is our responsibility to implement the most stringent technology infrastructures that provides the secure data measures and peace of mind for all those we work with. This accreditation is another milestone for our company, which validates our commitment to quality, security, and reliability.”

“CENTOGENE is proud to have received this authorization, which recognizes our continued efforts in meeting the highest quality standards,” added Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, CENTOGENE’s Chief Information Officer. “Secure, data-protected processes are especially vital in the biotechnology field, and we are proud of the services we offer to our patients and partners. This milestone underlines the importance of adhering to the strictest quality criteria in the field to meet diagnostic, clinical trial, and research and development needs.”

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 570,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of August 31, 2020.

