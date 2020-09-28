UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through October 28 on the web site or by dialing 1-800-839-5493.

