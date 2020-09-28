Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 4th Annual H.C. Wainwright Virtual NASH Investor Conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 4th Annual H.C. Wainwright Virtual NASH Investor Conference on October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.