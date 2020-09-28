 

Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 13:00   

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced that on September 25, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Quotient's COVID-19 antibody test. The test detects antibodies generated in humans in response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus using Quotient's proprietary MosaiQ blood testing microarray technology. The antibody test was CE marked on May 1, 2020 and is now available in Europe and the US.

As previously announced, Quotient has entered into contracts to supply its COVID-19 antibody tests to customers in the U.S. One of those customers, Bloodworks Northwest, is seeking to source convalescent blood plasma taken from donors whose blood contains SARS-CoV-2 virus antibodies, for use in treating COVID-19 patients.

Franz Walt, Quotient's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The issuance of the EUA is an important milestone for Quotient, because it is the first MosaiQ test to receive an FDA authorization. Before granting the EUA, the FDA reviewed not only our COVID-19 antibody test but also the MosaiQ Instrument and related software. Now that the innovative and novel MosaiQ technology has gone through the FDA review process, we are optimistic about the prospects for future FDA approvals of the other Quotient blood testing products in our pipeline. These products are all based on the same MosaiQ technology platform.”

Further independent external evaluations of Quotient’s COVID-19 antibody test

Quotient believes customers find its COVID-19 antibody tests attractive because they are highly accurate and the MosaiQ system is efficient. The test is performed on Quotient's fully automated, high-throughput MosaiQ instrument. A single MosaiQ testing instrument can process up to 3,000 antibody tests per day. Independent studies continue to confirm that Quotient's MosaiQ COVID-19 antibody testing system is highly accurate and efficient. In the September issue of the Journal of Clinical Virology, the Medical Laboratory of the French Military and the French Military Biomedical Research Institute published an independent, external study evaluating the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray and MosaiQ system. It concluded that the clinical specificity of the test is 100%, and the sensitivity was over 98% in samples taken more than 14 days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. The evaluation also concluded that the MosaiQ system “enabled rapid throughput of samples, and the single-use microarray is of specific interest to manage high numbers of samples in a limited time with low levels of laboratory technician support.” Recent results from an independent, third-party study evaluation in Scotland also confirmed the high-performance attributes of the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray.

