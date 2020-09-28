AGF Management Limited Announces Implementation and Terms of $40 Million Substantial Issuer Bid

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Offer will be able to do so through (i) auction tenders, which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, within a range of not less than $5.65 and not more than $6.25 per Class B Non-Voting Share (in increments of $0.05 per Class B Non-Voting Share), at which they are willing to sell their Class B Non-Voting Shares, or (ii) purchase price tenders in which they will agree to have a specified number of Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased at a purchase price to be determined pursuant to the auction (the “Purchase Price”) and have their Class B Non-Voting Shares considered as having been tendered at the minimum price of $5.65 per Class B Non-Voting Share for the purposes of determining the Purchase Price. Shareholders who validly deposit Class B Non-Voting Shares without specifying the method in which they are tendering such Class B Non-Voting Shares will be deemed to have made a purchase price tender. Upon expiry of the Offer, AGF will determine the lowest Purchase Price (which will not be less than $5.65 per Class B Non-Voting Share and not more than $6.25 per Class B Non-Voting Share) that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Class B Non-Voting Shares properly tendered to the Offer, and not properly withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $40 million. All Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the Offer (including Class B Non-Voting Shares tendered at prices below the Purchase Price) will be purchased at the same Purchase Price.

