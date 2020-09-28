 

AGF Management Limited Announces Implementation and Terms of $40 Million Substantial Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B, “AGF” or the “Company”) announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to purchase for cancellation a number of Class B non-voting shares of the Company (“Class B Non-Voting Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $40 million. The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 3, 2020 (the “Expiry Date”), unless extended, varied or withdrawn by AGF. The Offer will be funded through available cash on hand funded by the proceeds received from the previously announced closing of the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering shares, are included in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular, letter of transmittal, notice of guaranteed delivery and other related documents (collectively, the "Offer Documents"). The Offer Documents are expected to be promptly mailed to shareholders, filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and made available without charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as being posted on the Company’s website at www.agf.com. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Offer will be able to do so through (i) auction tenders, which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, within a range of not less than $5.65 and not more than $6.25 per Class B Non-Voting Share (in increments of $0.05 per Class B Non-Voting Share), at which they are willing to sell their Class B Non-Voting Shares, or (ii) purchase price tenders in which they will agree to have a specified number of Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased at a purchase price to be determined pursuant to the auction (the “Purchase Price”) and have their Class B Non-Voting Shares considered as having been tendered at the minimum price of $5.65 per Class B Non-Voting Share for the purposes of determining the Purchase Price. Shareholders who validly deposit Class B Non-Voting Shares without specifying the method in which they are tendering such Class B Non-Voting Shares will be deemed to have made a purchase price tender. Upon expiry of the Offer, AGF will determine the lowest Purchase Price (which will not be less than $5.65 per Class B Non-Voting Share and not more than $6.25 per Class B Non-Voting Share) that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Class B Non-Voting Shares properly tendered to the Offer, and not properly withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $40 million. All Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the Offer (including Class B Non-Voting Shares tendered at prices below the Purchase Price) will be purchased at the same Purchase Price.

Seite 1 von 6
AGF Management (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
AGF Management Limited Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend
23.09.20
AGF Management Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
23.09.20
AGF and the SAF Group Extend Partnership with Focus on New Private Credit Opportunities
21.09.20
AGF Management Limited and WaveFront Global Asset Management Partner to Deliver Investment Management Capabilities to Rapidly Growing China and South Korea Markets
16.09.20
AGF Announces September 2020 Cash Distributions for AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF, AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF
04.09.20
AGF Management Limited to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on September 23, 2020
03.09.20
AGF Reports August 2020 Assets Under Management
01.09.20
AGF Management Limited (AGF) Confirms Close of Smith & Williamson Merger Delivering Value to Shareholders
31.08.20
AGF Announces New ETF, Management Fee Reductions and Series Terminations for AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund