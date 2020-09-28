 

Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in October

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
    Date: Monday, October 5, 2020
    Time: 8:30 – 9:00 AM ET

  • Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit
    Date: October 5, 2020
    Time: 5:30 – 6:00 PM ET

Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website www.precisionbiosciences.com, under the Investors & Media section. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
maurissa.messier@precisionbiosciences.com

Josh Rappaport
Stern Investor Relations
josh.rappaport@sternir.com

 


