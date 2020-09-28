 

K2 Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Gold Corporation (“K2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KTO; OTCQB: KTGDF; FRANKFURT: 23K) is pleased to report the appointment of Carolyn Clark Loder to the Board of Directors of the Company. Ms. Loder was most recently Manager of Mineral Rights and Public Lands for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper, gold and molybdenum producers. Carolyn, who was raised locally in Inyo County, will provide guidance to K2 on all aspects of mineral rights, tribal relations, and corporate social responsibility related to the Mojave gold project (“Mojave”), located in Inyo County, California.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO stated, “We are delighted that Carolyn has agreed to join the Board. She has already made a significant contribution to K2, and we look forward to her continued guidance on social and tribal matters as the Company progresses the Mojave gold project.”

Ms. Loder has an M.A. with Highest Honors from California State University, Fresno and an M.L.S. in Indian Law from Arizona State University School of Law. Ms. Loder is a recognized leader in mineral rights, land management, multiple land use planning, mineral development and Indian Law. As Manager of Mineral Rights and Public Lands for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., she was responsible for the management of mineral rights for all corporate holdings, including exploration, active and in-active operations. Ms. Loder has been recognised with numerous awards for mineral reserve acquisition, leadership and professionalism by corporations, associations, governmental entities and tribal nations. She also served as President of the California Mining Association.

The Company’s Board also granted incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 450,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, in accordance with K2’s shareholder-approved stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.71 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About K2

K2 is a well-financed gold and silver exploration company with approximately $3.0M cash and projects in SW USA, Yukon and Alaska. The Company is focused on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830 hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets. The location of Mojave enables the Company to have year-round news flow on multiple previously recognized surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont. Besides affording immediate drill targets based on the Company’s soil data integrated with LiDAR and Worldview-3 data, the property also has undrilled locations with gold enriched historical trench results including one at the Dragonfly zone which recorded 4.2 g/t gold over 42.7m (BHP data).

