 

Silver Bull Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 13:00  |  68   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB; OTCQB: SVBL) ("Silver Bull" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Richards as Chief Financial Officer effective September 28, 2020, replacing Sean Fallis in that role.

Mr. Richards has a distinguished 20 year career in the mining industry and as a CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant, British Columbia), CA, bringing broad experience in all aspects of financial management, reporting, technical accounting, risk advisory, corporate finance and tax management. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Richards most recently served as the Vice President of Finance for Great Panther Mining Limited, a U.S. and Canadian dual-listed gold and silver producer. Prior to Great Panther, he served as a senior financial consultant at various public and private mining companies in Vancouver, providing his expertise to merging and newly formed project development-staged entities. Prior to that, he spent 7 years as the Vice President Finance and Corporate Secretary of Kazakhstan-focused Kyzyl Gold Ltd., was Corporate Controller at NovaGold Resources Inc. and a Senior Manager at KPMG LLP.

Mr. Richards holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University and a Certificate in Mining Studies from the Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia.

Silver Bull would like to thank Mr. Sean Fallis for his years of service as Chief Financial Officer. Brian Edgar, Chairman and director of Silver Bull states, “Mr. Fallis has been an outstanding member of our core management team for nearly 10 years.  During his tenure as our Chief Financial Officer he has proven to be a consummate professional meeting all challenges in a calm and confident manner.  We wish him the very best in his new role as Vice President of Finance for Sierra Wireless.“

About Silver Bull: Silver Bull is a mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade on the OTCQB in the United States, and is based out of Vancouver, Canada. Silver Bull recently signed an option to purchase agreement for the "Beskauga" copper-gold project in Kazakhstan. This agreement is still subject to on the ground due diligence when safe travel due to COVID to the region allows. In addition, Silver Bull owns the Sierra Mojada Project which is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc and is currently under a joint venture option with South32 Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
+1 604 687 5800
info@silverbullresources.com

 


Silver Bull Resources Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Silver Bull Announces Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock
31.08.20
Silver Bull Provides Update on the Sierra Mojada Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
135
Silver Bull Resources - explosiver Junior Explorer