 

Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that it will issue results for the third quarter 2020 following the close of market on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Samad, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina’s website under the “company” tab at www.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 1 (866) 211-4597 or 1 (647) 689-6853 outside North America, both with Conference ID 9488740. To ensure timely connection, please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Wertpapier


