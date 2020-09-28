 

Jay McNamara Appointed President of Burgiss, René Veerman Promoted to Head of Real Estate at MSCI

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, and The Burgiss Group, LLC, announced today that Jay McNamara, Head of Real Estate Product at MSCI, has been appointed President of Burgiss, effective October 2, 2020.

In January 2020, MSCI announced it had entered into a strategic relationship with Burgiss, a global provider of data, analytics and technology solutions for investors of private capital. The move reflects MSCI and Burgiss’ strengthening alliance and continued commitment to accelerating and expanding the use of data, analytics and other investment decision support tools for investors in private assets around the world.

In this newly created role, Mr. McNamara will lead Burgiss’ client organization, overseeing the sales, relationship management, client services and marketing teams and driving the company’s strategic direction to deliver innovative private investment solutions for global investors. An accomplished leader, Mr. McNamara’s appointment further strengthens Burgiss’ senior leadership team. Mr. McNamara will report to Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Kocis.

“Jay is the right leader at this moment for Burgiss, which is enjoying great success,” said Mr. Kocis. “As he has at MSCI, Jay will help build out a world-class team focused on the needs of our clients. We’re excited to leverage Jay’s strengths to accelerate our growth. And finally, a word to the team at MSCI who will miss him–many thanks for helping redefine what it means to be a partner.”

René Veerman, Head of EMEA Real Estate and Analytics Client Coverage at MSCI, has been promoted to the role of Head of Real Estate Product and Client Coverage, effective October 1, 2020. In his new role, Mr. Veerman will report directly to C.D. Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer, for all product management-related aspects of his role and to Alvise Munari, Global Head of Client Coverage, for all client-related aspects. Mr. Veerman will assume responsibility for the product management, business and commercial strategy for MSCI Real Estate.

“Throughout Jay’s tremendous 18-year tenure at MSCI, he served in various Client Coverage leadership roles and was instrumental to MSCI’s business growth in the Americas, as well as the transformation of MSCI’s Real Estate product line,” said Mr. Pettit. “I am confident that René’s global experience, breadth of expertise and deep knowledge of our clients’ needs and demands will lend itself well to further developing our global Real Estate strategy.”

