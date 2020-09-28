 

Sugarbud Announces Launch of Pre-Roll Products


   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") together with its distribution partner, Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. (“Agro-Greens”), is pleased to announce that their premium craft cannabis pre-rolls are now available for purchase in the province of Saskatchewan.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our Craft Cannabis Collection with the launch of our pre-roll products,” stated Sugarbud CEO, John Kondrosky. “As one of the fastest growing categories in adult use recreational cannabis, we view our pre-roll products as a significant catalyst for growth and a value driver for both the consumer and company alike. Consistent with our commitment to high quality and value for consumers, each Sugarbud pre-roll is strain specific and consists of half a gram of 100% craft cannabis flower. Consequently, consumers can expect to see and experience potency, terpene, flavor and aroma profiles consistent with that found in our 3.5g dry flower in a very convenient and cost-effective format,” concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The company plans to expand the launch of its Craft Cannabis Collection, including pre-roll products, to additional provinces in Q4 of this year.

As previously announced the company expects initial purchase orders and shipments of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection of products to the AGLC to occur in October.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers. http://www.sugarbud.ca/

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud's assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation, including sales, marketing and distribution opportunities; the Company's ability to remain operating in accordance with developing public health efforts to contain COVID-19; product quality; partnerships and relationships, including with AGLC and Agro-Greens; the development, production, sale and distribution of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection; future growth; the ability to satisfy orders; customer satisfaction; and the timing and receipt of purchase orders and shipments. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; ability to ship cannabis products may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the broader global economy may have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud's profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

