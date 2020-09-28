IHOP Introduces IHOPPY Hour℠ to Help Make Any Day a Little Hoppier

IHOP is introducing its first-ever afternoon and evening-focused value menu with the launch of IHOPPY Hour, available beginning today at select IHOP dining rooms across the country. Every day from 2pm – 10pm or longer, guests can visit their local IHOP during the afternoon and evening hours and choose from a wide variety of popular menu items, including entrees for $5 ($6 in some markets), $3 Snacks & Sides, and beverages for $1 or $1.50*.

Today, IHOPPY Hour, IHOP’s first-ever afternoon and evening-focused value menu, is available at select dining rooms across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We created IHOPPY Hour as a way to provide folks with affordable opportunities to pancake together under our blue roof even more often,” said Jay Johns, President at IHOP. “We recognize that these are challenging times, and our belief is that, regardless of what’s going on in the world, we all deserve a little happiness, or ‘hoppiness’ as we like call it. By offering these fan favorite menu items at unbeatable prices seven days a week, we hope to make every day just a little hoppier.”

IHOPPY Hour will continue to roll out to additional IHOP restaurants over the coming weeks. IHOPPY Hour will also be available for to-go orders at select locations. The full menu lineup includes:

Everyday $5 or $6* Meals

Chicken & Pancakes : Four all-natural, buttermilk crispy chicken breast strips & 3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Served with choice of buttermilk ranch, honey mustard or IHOP Sauce for dipping.

: Four all-natural, buttermilk crispy chicken breast strips & 3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Served with choice of buttermilk ranch, honey mustard or IHOP Sauce for dipping. The Classic Steakburger : All-natural, USDA Choice, Black Angus beef Steakburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & our signature IHOP Sauce. Served on a buttery, grilled Brioche bun with a side of French fries, onion rings, or 2 buttermilk pancakes.

: All-natural, USDA Choice, Black Angus beef Steakburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & our signature IHOP Sauce. Served on a buttery, grilled Brioche bun with a side of French fries, onion rings, or 2 buttermilk pancakes. Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich : All-natural, buttermilk crispy chicken breast, American cheese, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & our signature IHOP Sauce on a buttery, gilled Brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries, onion rings, or 2 buttermilk pancakes.

: All-natural, buttermilk crispy chicken breast, American cheese, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & our signature IHOP Sauce on a buttery, gilled Brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries, onion rings, or 2 buttermilk pancakes. Quick 2-Egg Breakfast: Two eggs your way, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links & toast.

Two eggs your way, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links & toast. Ham & Cheese Omelette: Diced ham, shredded Jack & cheddar cheeses, and white cheese sauce. Served with 3 World Famous buttermilk pancakes.

Diced ham, shredded Jack & cheddar cheeses, and white cheese sauce. Served with 3 World Famous buttermilk pancakes. Classic Breakfast Sandwich: Scrambled eggs, bacon and American cheese on a buttery, grilled Brioche bun. Served with a side of hash browns, French fries, or 2 buttermilk pancakes.

Scrambled eggs, bacon and American cheese on a buttery, grilled Brioche bun. Served with a side of hash browns, French fries, or 2 buttermilk pancakes. Italian Cannoli Pancakes: Two buttermilk pancakes rolled & filled with sweet Ricotta cream & chocolate pieces, topped with crunchy cannoli pieces, chocolate chips & crowned with whipped topping.

Everyday $3* Deals