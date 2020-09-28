NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has become a vendor to Wawa, Inc. (“Wawa”), an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations located along the East Coast of the United States. The Company has already presented its Tauri-Gum product line to the Wawa Purchasing Network. On Friday, September 25, 2020, the Company signed its Vendor Agreement with Wawa, Inc.

Currently, Wawa operates more than 800 stores across six states and Washington, D.C. The most are in New Jersey with 251, followed by Pennsylvania with 236 and Florida with 167.